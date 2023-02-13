Much consternation has accompanied the emergence of AI as an author of research papers for students.
The angst coming from some teachers is based on the fear that some lazy or enterprising students will have bots write their English papers, their research projects or even their term papers. Having someone else write assignments would deprive students of a chance to learn and allow the unqualified to move up to an Ivy admission or maybe even a doctorate. It’s even worse than the locals who faked athletic accomplishments to get into college.
At least for me, the alarm bell is a little late — by 40 years or more. Back in my unfunded undergraduate days, I lived partly under the banner of write or starve, much as Mozart was reputed to live and others much more talented than I produced copy by the word to enable them to satisfy their desire to write many other, unpaid words.
But there was I, living with a suitcase of clothing, no car and a job that kept food coming in as fast as my basketball jones could burn it up. So, like others before me and computers since, I turned to the dark side: bring me a book and I would crank out an English paper. I had all the skills one can acquire after cratering my first year at Marquette before chancing on a guy named Craig Etchison, a Texan who encouraged me to love lit and write about it. And write. And write some more for his praise and my classmates’ cash. He didn’t know he was teaching an immediately marketable skill, but word got out among engineers and my dormmates.
I couldn’t type, still can’t, but for $10, $5 for a B and full refund for anything less, I would read or reread the required classic by the next morning and crank out a plausible piece on “Crime and Punishment” in the irony category, “Joseph Andrews” in the boredom genre, the “Great Gatsby” in the foreshadowing life in Aspen category or “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” for sheriff wannabees. Full disclosure: I read Solzhenitsyn’s classic as a kid in the Saturday Evening Post back when I was 13, so cashing in as an undergraduate student paid to read and write was extra lucrative, a double-dip.
In the best of the current literary bot “tradition,” I spoke rather than wrote with my clients taking notes as I dictated the story. One of my friends, a brilliant engineering student who played chess blindfolded, had asymmetrical SAT scores, almost perfect in math and in the basement for verbal skills. He told me he retook the SAT and used a randomized algorithm for the verbal section, thereby improving his score by 100 points by applying his special math gift to a verbal task.
Now we have bots, which may feel a bit threatening to my fellow local columnists, some of whom, like myself, return to certain subjects on a regular basis. Given that rumor has it that at least one local publication outsources its headline writing to persons in the Philippines (where English is spoken very well), the fears of being replaced by a bot are not ill-founded.
Being scientifically inclined and data driven to the point of ennui for some of you, I decided on an anecdotal test, having https://chat.openai.com/chat write some sample columns about affordable housing, a topic to which the term ad nauseam sometimes applies.
I chose for this test the following column writers: Allie not Mar-a-Lago, The Red Anti-everything, Local Sample, Pablo Meteor, Roger that Merlot and Windy Whitey, the names having been cleverly disguised in case one or more of them has taken up the dark arts and uses a chat bot now and then.
And here are the results: Almost all of us are writing the same affordable housing column or having it written for us by bots: The bot said Allie found housing to be “a critical issue,” Windy said it was a “struggle,” Pablo wanted to house “essential workers” (surprise, surprise). The bot went indistinguishably on and on without a single word from Merlot or Sample about skiing Deer Park or their high school teachers. Clearly fakes.
The only one of us guaranteed to enjoy continued employment was The Red Anti-everything: her bot column waxed eloquent about expanding rent control and went on about systemic racism, income inequality and social injustice. Clearly any local human editor would call b.s. if a column was submitted in her name with those Marxian ideas.
We (the bot and I) also field tested local writers of letters to the editor, Repeat Fortell, Coral Whatheheck and Baby Ruthless. Editors would quickly spot a bot letter by Repeat. The bot letter writer simulating Repeat did not once mention my business license(s) or HOA, instead reciting the usual platitudes about home sharing and co-housing. The bot submissions for Baby and Coral also both failed as they were longer than a sentence.
Finally, the bot was asked to write an endorsement by the Red Anti for city council in the approaching election. They/them/it/her/he flunked. Not only was no choice made, but the whole thing was positive and lacked the cheap shots we have come to expect, if not love, from her/he/it/she/he/they/them. The usual reliable guidance, just doing the opposite of what the Red Anti-everything recommends, was rendered ineffective by the milquetoast endorsement and positive words.
Mick Ireland is relieved that bot writing is so transparently superficial, at least so far, and accepts that bots can “generate” a response as fast as he can read. mick@sopris.net.