Amidst the grim tidings, the end of AspenX as you loved it, the grinding war in the Ukraine, the sad end of the Trump era, I have some great news!
No, it’s not warm weather, sorry. And it’s not free bus service for the whole valley. No, we're stuck with Lancey and Vladislov and Mark for the foreseeable future, if there is one given climate change.
Still, here’s the great news: Gwyneth Paltrow won her trial and was awarded $1. (As in one, lonely, not so valuable dollar bill with G Washington on the cover!)
It’s faintly possible that you, my reader(s) were distracted by March Madness, watching your would-be retirement funding bracket destroyed by teams from small schools so obscure you probably could have gotten into them.
Perfectly excusable. For once, Democracy was not on trial, racism not on display, famous artworks weren’t being arrested so maybe you, like I, are just playing catch-up.
Here’s the facts and nothing but the facts. Gwyneth and Some Old Dude were ripping it up on a double green slope at Deer Valley, an upscale Utah resort that hasn’t yet earned its X, not as in Malcolm X but as in AspenX, where unaffordability is a selling point. The two collided. She says he ran into her from behind with his skis winding up between her legs and the dude making strange grunting noises. He says he was smacked from behind. The jury bought Ms. Paltrow’s story.
Paltrow testified she at first thought that the incident might have been some weird metoo# thing. Paltrow got her Goop company started with “vagina scented candles,” moved on to a variety of vibrators and now is a $200 million company selling more normal merchandise. In that light, a collision might bring one’s mind to a salacious, if unlikely, explanation.
The old dude, 69 at the time he earned his 15 seconds of fame and who shall remain nameless other than as the “loser,” has enough heartbreak without naming him. Ms. Paltrow had the best explanation in the end: She said she feared she might have been taken down by a loser hoping to become a mini celebrity himself. Proof? He emailed his daughters after the incident, “I’m famous … at what cost?”
I’m going with Paltrow’s theory: Loser’s crime was being a weird wannabe looking for fame.
In documenting perhaps the most meaningless ski rivalry since Lo and Roger wrote about their conquest of Deer Park on Aspen Mountain, Ms. P’s team created an animated video purporting to show what “really” happened. She asked damages in the amount of $1 because she “lost a half day of skiing.”
And the press had a great time writing about Ms. Paltrow’s subdued, not very fashionable wardrobe of earth tone street clothes. In case we missed it, misogyny lives on through an obsession with what women wear. No word on what the loser wore but, with the possible exception of Elton John, I can’t remember the apparel of other leading men.
None of this would ever happen on AspenX Mountain. Too bad. First, no touron who ever skied the mountain would claim $1 in damages after missing half a day of skiing and being late for lunch. Between the cost of a lift ticket, lunch, wardrobe and the personal instructor, the case is worth a lot more, low five figures at least. The loser asked for $300,000 in damages, again beneath our local standard of litigation excellence, hardly enough to hire a decent lawyer. Though not technically judiciable in our Small Claims Court, it would be good for about 20 minutes before a no-nonsense judge .
And there are no slopes flat enough on the mountain that someone could walk away from a collision generated by a long inrun. I know people who have been hit by straight liners and that’s seriously bad juju, not a slight delay in getting to lunch.
Loser might have garnered more than 15 seconds of fame had he planned his accident with a celebrity at AspenX Mountain. And Ms. Paltrow belongs here, where a low-speed ski accident is best remembered for delaying one on the way to lunch.
Could they be Winterskol king and queen nominees next year? Why not? We could use some weird since Hunter died and the only decent queen contests have been sponsored by Gay Ski Week.
Mick Ireland recommends never standing still on a flat slope where the skiers are apt to be straightlining in a gorilla tuck. Contact him at mick@sopris.net.