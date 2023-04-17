Bill and Sam: Boring meetings? Long hours?
I was disappointed to read that our two new council members feel they are too busy to do the mundane work that their jobs require.
I would suggest from long experience as an observer and participant that going to dull meetings might be the most important part of the job. It’s at the regional meetings and the citizen volunteer boards that things get done. It’s where connections and trust are built.
Take the Rio Grande Trail. It took nine jurisdictions and many pizzas to create a valleywide trail that might someday serve as a transportation corridor. The creation of the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority itself meant an equally stultifying meeting process to get Aspen, Pitkin County and Snowmass Village to agree on a countywide tax to consolidate the city and county bus systems into what we now know as RFTA.
Want to keep an airport curfew, as the community demanded? Get ready to travel and meet. And meet some more, as we did with help from Don Henley in Washington, D.C. Wondering how the Maroon Creek Bridge got replaced, the Snowmass Canyon got four-laned, the roundabout installed? Get ready to meet and meet some more. And listen to the needs of Colorado Springs and Denver and Alamosa. Same with open space grants for Sky Mountain Park and other open space purchases that have protected us from sprawl and “Vailification.”
Aspen has long since, for better or worse, ceased to be an isolated Brigadoon or Shangri La, an escape from the real world. Our fate is inextricably linked to that of our valley neighbors, other resorts and the state government. And our economy is almost colonial given its dependence on outside wealth and unidentified investors acting through local agents like Mr. Hunt.
Aspen, by itself, can’t protect its environment, its land-use code, its airport curfew, its housing system. We need, at the very least, to be understood rather than demonized in the eyes of those who make the rules and allocate resources. There are forces and entities that would love to see less regulatory protection of the land and water, 24/7 airport service for massive jets and unlimited construction as a faux solution to housing problems.
More than anything else, those boards and commissions that Bill Guth declined altogether and that Sam Rose reluctantly accepted are an opportunity to build trust with other agencies and citizen volunteer boards here and elsewhere. As Rachel Richards and I both learned, hearing out the needs of others at places like the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments or regional transportation meetings makes it possible to build alliances, share resources and solve common problems. Perhaps more importantly, face-to-face interactions make it harder for us to be stereotyped as wealthy, fringe characters out of touch with the real world or any world worthy only of contempt or neglect.
The latest statewide land-use bill is not the first or only attempt to limit our ability to manage growth. Legislation that would have abolished zoning years ago failed by a single vote in committee. The ability to enforce deed restrictions against purchasers of housing properties failed by another single vote in committee. In both cases, we were personally on hand as citizen advocates making the case and the connections — once with a swing-vote Republican and the other time with the help of a Democrat who had previously voted against our bill.
The fact is, almost everyone I have watched on council and the BOCC over the years has embraced the multi-job lifestyle, making sacrifices to do their job right.
Being on Aspen City Council or the Board of County Commissioners is an honor best repaid by doing what needs to be done, not what is comfortable. My neighborhood and much of the workforce is engaged in long hours described more casually as doing “doubles” or even “triples,” meaning 16-hour or 24-hour shifts. You asked for the opportunity to serve, not a chance to “rule” or for a megaphone to push just those items you think got you elected.
We don’t pay a full-time wage to those who serve at the council level. But we all knew that when we stood for office. It’s a full-time commitment and I hope our new council members get that.