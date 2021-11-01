Of all the holidays in Aspen, a town where the word “party” is a fully conjugatable verb and more of a profession than a mere lifestyle, Halloween is a locals’ favorite.
With the airport empty of G-4s or G-10s or whatever the highest number is for luxury aircraft, and commute times at the S-curves approaching tolerable, is that rare celebration when we don’t have to work “doubles” or “triples” to help the guests consume conspicuously in a way that would have prompted Thorstein Veblen to rewrite his “Theory of the Leisure Class” as an epic nine-part series. Can hardly wait for “Amazon Strikes Back.”
Halloween in Aspen is a mash-up of kids, fun, fantasy and politics, coming as it does just before Election Day when really scary stuff can happen (e.g. 2016 and the election of the Great Pumpkin”).
The Marolts, Clappers and Vagneurs along with a few other legacy families can remember a Halloween that was once centered on the West End, where locals actually lived in what we now quaintly think of as “first homes” or “only homes.” Kids screeched and prowled among the Victorians that, in darkness, could be reimagined as suitable for the Munsters or Addams families, back then having not yet been transformed into faux historical structures.
I got here too late for that — the West End was already becoming a less spooky, more ghostly neighborhood, serving multinational demand for dollar-denominated investments. The center of celebration moved slowly west to the aptly named Cemetery Lane before finally coming to rest at the North Forty, the densest concentration of locally owned single-family homes, the birthplace of a quarter of Aspen’s babies and host to massive parking jams for locals bringing their costumed little people to beg for candy.
Adults have also lost their former playgrounds downtown where bars were jammed with impressively costumed creatures who are now too old for bacchanalia. I myself started out with a bag over my head my first year, a black-robed Killer 82 death knockoff the next year and, one year, a “Blazing Saddles” cowboy herding Redstone cows stopping traffic as they ambled on hands and knees across Main Street.
I finally settled on Zorro (taking from the billionaires to give to the mere millionaires) for a bunch of reasons. It doesn’t take much to play the part: a cape, a hat, a mask, a bad accent, some black gloves and a whip. Best of all, Zorro (Spanish for “fox”) is actually loosely based on real, admirable Mexican priests, California bandits and action heroes referred to as Zorro by the people. They did epic stuff on behalf of the downtrodden before Mexico was even Mexico and no borders separated them and us, much less a wall.
There was a priest who led a failed revolt, Miguel Hidalgo (“the Fox”), now known as the father of Mexican Independence (celebrated on Sept. 16, not Cinco de Mayo) an Irishman named William Lamport who also tried a revolt; and an actual bandit named Joaquin Murrieta who may or may not have taken vengeance on California Anglos who raped his wife and killed his half-brother.
The Zorro we know emerged from a Cherokee leader’s dime novel a century ago, which morphed into a TV series starring an Italian, movies starring gay people and the vehicle that launched the Welsh woman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, in 1998. The very popular TV show was canceled because of a lawsuit between Disney and ABC. What could be more American than the blending of Irish, Welsh, Spanish, Italian, Mexican, gay actors and evil lawyers into a legend?
The lineage isn’t clear and perfectly documented but the caped crusaders we know now — Batman, Superman, Spidey and so on — are purely fictional wearers of the cape and mask assigned to Zorro. Perhaps our schools should be teaching “Critical Comic Theory” and its historical roots, the history of violence, noble intentions and multiracial heroes.
And what could be more Aspen than a semi-historical, fictitiously enhanced character whom everyone thinks they know but doesn’t really?
Mick Ireland misses the crazy Halloweens that brought out a lot of creative characters for a night of fun. Mick@sopris.net