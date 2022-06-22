Editor:
The wrong heads are rolling in the new, improved Aspen. Andrew Travers, the best journalist in town for many years now, was recently in line to be editor-in-chief of the Aspen Times, only to be immediately fragged by his superior officers for actually demonstrating the same integrity and professionalism that earned him the job in the first place.
Ever since the Lift 1A bait-and-switch boondoggle, local newspaper journalists and graffiti scrawlers have been persecuted and prosecuted for exploring and expressing what the whole town and even Aspen Skiing Co. thinks about the greedhead tactics of Gorsuch, Peterson and DeFrancia. Travers, with a wife and two kids under the age of 5, was literally fired on the heels of his promotion for having the audacity to do the right thing regarding censorship.
Conversely, people like the aforementioned soulless team of money grubbers do the wrong thing, then seek quick absolution by simply hiring PR firms to write ridiculous love letters to Aspen and publish fluffy propaganda pieces in a futile attempt to whitewash their shame and the 76 million reasons that they should be the ones leaving town.
I strongly encourage all local readers and advertisers of the Aspen Times to immediately boycott new publisher Allison Patillo and Ogden Newspapers until they very publicly apologize and right their wrong regarding Travers, and attempt to restore some journalistic integrity for themselves. Otherwise, we’re simply all better off just throwing their entire unread newspaper in the same bin where we already toss their decadent real estate inserts.
David Frank
Aspen