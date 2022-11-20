Editor:
Columnist Steve Skinner (“Fun news snippets portending the end of the world,” Nov. 15) has mixed feelings about a new floating, offshore wind farm in which Norway will power offshore gas platforms. OK, it’s “ironic” but the platforms are existing, and the wind power will reduce gas burned in generators. Norway’s onshore grid is basically 100% renewably powered already. Anyway, it’s the world’s third floating wind farm. Others are in Scotland and Portugal.
Worldwide, 10,000 fixed-bottom offshore wind turbines are spinning or under construction. In the U.S. seven. This company, which built the Norwegian project, proposed one in Maine 10 years ago. The Mainers decided to try something from their university. It’s still stalled. Conventional offshore windfarms are finally planned in the U.S., but politics will probably cause some cancellations and our inexperience, regulations and criteria will increase costs.
More disheartening was a statement from Aspen schools (Oct. 4) that they and their consultants could not figure out how to switch any heating to renewable electricity and will only “reduce” polluting gas boilers “due to the cheaper cost of natural gas.” This sounds like deferred maintenance funded under “sustainability.”
Whatever electric heating options may have been evaluated are apparently not cost-effective. In my opinion, if it is cost-effective, it’s not a “sustainability ... effort,” it’s just using funds prudently. Maybe some local philanthropists could contribute to decarbonizing the high school heating. I’m still waiting to see a mechanical room door with a plaque reading “Emissions-Free Heating and Thermal Storage Donated by Generous Family Green Fund.”
Fred Porter
Carbondale