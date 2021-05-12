The handy hands-free Bluetooth connection between my mobile phone and my car is a thing of technological beauty. For me, it’s new — but hey, I’m old and behind the times. I get a new vehicle once every 15 years or so, and the last time I bought a car, CD players were still standard equipment.
Last Friday, my phone rang as I navigated the “downvalley rally,” as those of us who commute to and from Aspen for work along our valley’s only primary arterial highway often call the afternoon drive from work to home — because it can and often does feel more like a NASCAR event than a safe, relaxing drive in the mountains. I answered it with the tap of my thumb on the steering wheel button intended for that very purpose. It was my wife. “Get ready for not being able to find a place to park,” she warned me. We had a plan to meet at a local watering hole for an early dinner on this first Friday of May, and apparently things were already hopping in downtown Bonedale.
You see, I had forgotten. Not only was it the first Friday in May, but it was “First Friday” in Carbondale. Way back in those pre-COVID days of yesteryear, spring and summer First Fridays were a kind of local community celebration of food, drink, art and fun. They always resulted in a kind of street party of which only Carbondale seems capable among Roaring Fork Valley communities. But since the lockdown started 14 months ago, there has been a necessary hiatus from such, as Federal Reserve Chair for almost two decades Alan Greenspan — on whose every word we all used to hang — would say, “irrational exuberance.”
Well, irrational exuberance is back. Greenspan is now 95 and has been out of public life for 15 years, but I can only imagine his thoughts at the nation’s unprecedented fiscal response to the COVID crisis.
I entered town along Catherine Store Road, which becomes Main Street as it enters Carbondale proper from the east and made an immediate left on Second Street. The congestion required me to drive an entire two blocks before finding the first available parking spot along the street. Such are my ridiculously low expectations for what qualifies as “congestion” in Carbondale, Colorado in May of 2021.
I wandered back towards Main Street. I found my wife and we angled toward our establishment of choice for an inaugural “First Friday” beverage, the decibel level of the nearby street party growing as we neared. Peering in the window, my initial sentiment was, “There’s no way I’m going in there.” I was anticipating over-the-top congestion by a partially vaccinated and overly enthusiastic populace. But to my surprise, inside, the restaurant was maintaining a very disciplined regimen of control. Only seated tables, dispersed for the approved capacity, were being permitted. And, unbelievably, a spot for two was available.
We sat, ordered drinks and struck up a conversation with some other locals who were in a similar mode — welcoming May’s first weekend with a drink at a favorite locale was now more than a mere sentimental nod to the past. After about 45 minutes of casual interaction that felt … almost normal? ... we decided to take a walk down Main Street and evaluate the broader social landscape.
Right in the middle of town, at the corner of Fourth and Main, a classically Carbondale event was unfolding. About two dozen colorfully clad individuals formed a dance troupe in the middle of the closed street and were dancing to the piped-in tones of Pharrell Williams’ 2013 hit (was it really that long ago?) “Happy.” The costumes were quintessential. Austin Powers in his purple velvet suit, along with his Liz Hurly-esque sidekick in her red-orange and white swirly dress, cut up the asphalt with a troupe of hippie believers in full tie-dye and bell-bottoms. It was exuberant, and while it may also have been based in irrationality, it also felt … right.
I pondered what I was watching. Not a mask among them, I observed — but hey, they’re all outside, in the sunshine, and seem to be social distancing pretty effectively as they danced and swirled and bobbed about in semi-coordinated choreographic glee. Which was more than I could say for the tightly gathered crowd around them. But hey, details. Besides, relative to the maskless and societally acceptable (at least according to the media) big-city riots we all watched — and some of us endured — last summer, this particular exercise in human engagement provided for mutual enjoyment rather than destruction and seemed eminently reasonable to me. But what do I know?
We kept moving, cruising (and by cruising, I mean walking) the length of Main Street down to Seventh, where we turned around and walked back. The crowd was growing, so we decided the better part of valor was to repair to our socially distanced abode and make dinner happen at home rather than jockey for another table amongst the jubilant. Irrational exuberance takes some effort to get used to, and while the energy level on the street was normal by 2019 First Friday standards, in 2021, it's going to take some time for me to work up the endurance to take it for an entire evening.
But I’m up for the challenge. So, here’s to more safe, socially distanced irrational exuberance on Carbondale’s streets during the summer of 2021.