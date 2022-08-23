Editor:
And so, it begins: a premature propaganda campaign to encourage the people of Glenwood Springs to pass a sales tax on lodging that will do nothing and solve nothing, purportedly to create affordable housing. The Glenwood Springs Post Independent’s editorial board, which must include Nostradamus and a crystal ball, wrote that, “On the ballot will be a simple question . . (Post Independent August 22). The problem is the city council hasn’t even approved how the ballot question will specifically read.
The election is over 11 weeks away. What exactly is the P.I. endorsing? Do they know? Did the mayor tell them? Because neither I nor the city clerk, can know yet for sure what the ballot language says, because it has not been finalized yet. Even the group pushing this new tax asked for a sunset clause, but there is still a big debate on whether the city council is going to ignore their request and instead make this tax permanent. One thing is clear to me, this is no “simple question.”
Citizens often stop me and talk about Glenwood Springs. Conversation after conversation has questioned whether the city can be a good steward of money from any tax increase. After all, the city is using its record breaking tax revenue to pay for consultants, studies and a bloated city government. If the city were truly committed to affordable housing the revenue from this tax would be given to nonprofits who are already actually building affordable housing, and not to fund more empire building at city hall.
The truth is the city is desperate to raise taxes any way they can and a tax increase on tourists to pay for affordable housing hits all the hot button issues council paid their consultant to find. Even the P.I. editorial team acknowledged this would not make a “significant dent” in the need for housing. But the mayor has promised: “this is just a start.” What will he tax next?
Workforce housing is important, but don’t underestimate Glenwood Springs’ ability to misspend your money. We shouldn’t be taxing one segment of our economy to fund a speculative, amorphous, unknown solution that will just create a more bloated bureaucracy. At the end of the day this tax is about whether the city of Glenwood Springs is doing a good job spending the money it already has, and whether it can be trusted with more.
Tony Hershey
Glenwood Springs City Council