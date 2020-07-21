RV life. Is it fun? Is it affordable? What is it?
Now that I’ve had a smallish RV for almost three years I have some real insights on what it’s like to hit the road and/or depend on a vehicle for shelter. I have a 2004 Chevy Express conversion that is about 12 feet tall and 18 feet long. It has a garage door and storage in the back so they call that a toy hauler. I call it the Escape Pod.
When I started looking for a Pod I had some requirements in mind. I had to consider that I might need to join the more than one million Americans said to be living full time in an RV. I’m sure the one million person statistic does not count the brave souls and determined humans making a go of it in small, cramped, undependable American sedans.
Since it might be the only thing standing between me and living under the Highway 133 bridge at Highway 82, I needed a few comforts. It had to drive (no trailer), it had to be tall enough to stand in, it had to have a toilet and shower. Anything else would be extra.
I studied the culture for years online. And, just like the rest of America, there’s a lot of variety out there. Most of the folks you see making online videos and living the life are white and apparently have endless money and massive luxurious land yachts. (Their complaints tend to be lousy internet service and water pressure issues at the RV parks.)
I would not own a giant land fortress even if I did have the money. What some might not realize is that campers the size of a bus (and all RVs) take a lot of maintenance. Expensive maintenance.
Plumbing. Poop. Electrical systems. Engines. Brakes. Water filtration. Tires, transmissions and tie rods. Cleaning. Vacuuming. Laundry. Home entertainment systems. Kitchens. Waste tanks.
Look at any storage facility in the USA that accommodates RVs. They are packed with the flashy husks of broken dreams and shelved ambitions. RVs sit in storage for years. Storing one costs at least $100 per month for a spot outside, or you can rent a heated, inside storage unit for an average of $230 per month in Colorado. I couldn’t find any RV storage in the Roaring Fork Valley but I could be missing something.
If you store an RV outside it must be winterized. RVs literally dissolve in the sun if you leave them outside long enough. Mice and other rodents love RVs.
Look around the neighborhood. How many RVs do you see sitting there in the yard, a colossal waste of money and resources? Purchasing an RV is like purchasing an exercise bike. Or a boat. Or a cabin on the lake. It’s a ball and chain for some. And a grim, daily reminder of a ticket to paradise that didn’t get redeemed often enough.
If you are one of those nine million American households who go out in your RV an average three times per year I applaud some of you. Seems like there are plenty of us out there. The most obvious ones are massive buses or trailers. Or buses with trailers driven by wealthy senior citizens looking for something to do. Gas gobblers.
RVs are often trailing cars, jeeps or other canisters full of toys that would not fit in the RV itself. The bigger the RV, the more likely you are to need to tow another vehicle to get around after you park the bus. Unless you grew up in a city driving a bus, you may not be qualified to drive a bus towing a car around the mean streets of America.
If civilization lasts long enough to look back, historians are going to laugh at the luxury RV movement in our country. It’s out of control.
I like to boondock, without the advent of hookups, internets, electricity or cable TV. I like it quiet. But many folks who head out to the lake for the weekend or park in remote places near others feel the need to run a generator for the air conditioner, television set, outdoor speaker system and refrigerator.
So many tend to bring their bad habits out to exotic sites. Shitting in the woods. Fireworks. Generators. Guns. Loud music. Trash. The list goes on.
If you are seriously considering an RV think about going small like many of the millennial RVers out there driving those fancy Mercedes vans that get good mileage and can go off road but still cost upwards of $150,000. Just don’t let it rot in the yard. Better yet, rent one every time you want to go out for a year and see how often you go.
Steve Skinner can be reached at nigel@sopris.net.