Sometimes it seems our favorite sport here is voting. There’s hardly a breath between elections when another rolls along, either a special election or the most important election of your lifetime.
And, we are getting used to the idea that the losing side will ask for a do-over. We’re hardly alone in the do-over world — in some places our Republican friends are clinging to their guns and a religious belief that if the wrong side wins by a 2-1 margin or 7 million votes, the guns are a reasonable alternative to waiting until next time since this time was rigged by Italian space lasers funded by George Soros.
Just this week in New Mexico, a losing legislative candidate recruited four not very sharpshooters to blast away at the homes of the two county commissioners and the two winning Democrat legislators.
Thank God we live in Aspen! Retaliation is not unknown — I am braced for some of that — but it’s usually not violent. So, no matter what the vote on the S-curves is, we can count on the losing side to be back. I still believe the fight over the Entrance to Aspen is more symbolic than substantial with a losing side petition at some point keeping the action going. Ah, the hydroplant.
No matter how wide you hold the 5-pound bag, it still won’t do well with 10 pounds of SUVs and construction vehicles. We vote down reasonable alternatives to the present mess, hoping to send a message about growth that just isn’t getting through. You can limit demolition permits but you can’t stop the tide of money transforming this place.
So it’s “yes” to Pandora’s, to STRs in the backcountry, to remodels upon remodels, to trucks coming in from Paonia to upscale an already eight-figure private residence; and there you are with the only “no” vote that might be listened to or at least assuage your dissatisfaction, the way the F-word expresses futility and anger when the hammer hits the thumb. No do-over.
Is it worth it? I have had the dubious honor of deep schooling about straight shots, modified directs, split shots and reversible lanes, all of which promise only more angst and maybe, maybe a two-minute savings on the commute.
The only novel idea I have heard in a long time would be building a bridge a few blocks north of the Castle Creek Bridge shooting straight across from the West End to Cemetery Lane. The guy with the suggestion shall remain nameless and free to think about this idea that came to him when he actually walked Smuggler Street where it curves down to the Power Plant bridge.
This would provide a backup to the time, give or take 15 years, when the Castle Creek Bridge must be replaced. In the good old days, replacing that bridge didn’t seem a necessity when its remaining life was 50, not 20 years. As a youth with 50 years left, we don’t think much about the inevitable end but when we get down to 10 or 20, we bust out the will-writing machinery and start passing out medical powers of attorney to our friends.
Is there a workable alternative to the “unpreferred modified direct” that has the official blessing of CDOT and could be funded? The preferred has some weaknesses in that the outbound traffic in season might be backed beyond the Jerome. Persons living in the West End and their numerous short-term guests would have to go a long way to get to the hospital if the road to the roundabout was eliminated, per the preferred.
The problem with our electorate is it is good but never good enough. Any route put on the ballot faces the unified coalition of light-rail fans, straight-shooters and three-laners. Like Risk players at a board game, the leader faces coalitions to prevent the game from ending and each of the less preferred alternatives hope to emerge as winners after the leading alternative goes down.
Risk, Monopoly and U.S. Senate primaries work the same way: Those trailing gang up on the leader to keep their own chances alive. And, if the city or county dare propose consideration of any alternative, you can bet the other advocates will, with all the sincerity of a losing Republican candidate.
So, get ready. Time to roll the dice and plot against the leading alternatives. Another tough election or two or three or four or the collapse of the Castle Creek Bridge are all that stand between us and a two-minute time savings. Perhaps we can yet empty the buses and put more people into single-occupancy vehicles that will require more parking structure to house them.
Mick Ireland uses the roundabout every day and can be annoyed but he remembers we’re not living in Kyiv and begging for heavy armor. Contact him at mick@sopris.net.