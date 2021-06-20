Editor:
On significant others, in this case (significant others) you are the problem. Perhaps you can skate the Fair Housing Act with your board’s decision. However, the claims of this is the “biggest loophole” are B.S. Please explain the negatives of allowing this, let’s call it, co-housing at the worst. We all know the majority of these cases the legal qualified resident has signed the lease and is paying the rent and their partner works in our community. The board is good at one step forward and 10 steps back. The board should really consider my previous proposal.
Brad Hahn
Aspen