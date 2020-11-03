Editor:
Hospitals take everyone's temperature before entering, that's the easiest and cheapest way to verify that people are well.
When I had open heart surgery last year I saw absolutely no one with a mask on the entire 10 days and nights I was there. They only wear them at surgery, to prevent gravity from taking a drip from their lips into your open body.
A thermometer is much cheaper and much better to protect everyone.
Wearing a mask doesn't say anyone is well, but a thermometer will.
Or is keeping us safe really the agenda?
Donna Thompson
Aspen