Editor:
The Cuban Missile Crisis occurred 60 years ago this coming October. Joe Biden has no insight into the underlying issues of history, or his administration could take a lesson from it. Our senior diplomat dealing with Russia, Anthony Blinken, was 6 months old at the time, so he’s perhaps as clueless as Joe.
The story goes that when U-2 spy planes discovered Russian missiles in Cuba, Kennedy told Khrushchev to get out. Russia blinked when it ran into a U.S. naval blockade and moved the missiles out of Cuba. That’s the version Joe Biden heard, along with the rest of the U.S.
The fact is, that Kennedy didn’t give any credence to Khrushchev’s in-person demands for the U.S. remove Eisenhower’s Jupiter missiles from Turkey, that were within striking distance to the Soviet Union. This crisis made the Kennedy administration take notice, but, at the time, overlooked 50,000 Russian troops dressed in civilian clothes, able to deploy ballistic missiles to Florida and Gulf states, not to mention the Soviet Foxtrot submarine armed with nuclear missiles. Russian ships never got closer than within 750 miles of the U.S. military blockade. That’s farther than “blinking distance.” What deescalated the situation was that Kennedy agreed to remove the Jupiter missiles from Turkey, and the Soviets backed off.
The situation is similar today. The Russians are compromised with potential Western armaments too close to Mother Russia. It’s up to “Baby” Blinken to figure this out. Joe’s no help. Are those in NATO as clueless?
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction