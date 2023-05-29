As we start the summer on Memorial Day weekend, the allure of owning a luxury resort property this season is undeniable. The idea of having a vacation home in a picturesque location, complete with top-notch amenities and breathtaking views, is a dream for many. However, timing is a crucial factor when it comes to real estate investments. Is summer is a good time to buy luxury resort real estate? Are there advantages and considerations associated with the summer season?
Summer is a peak season for real estate listings, especially in popular resort destinations like Aspen-Snowmass. With a charming alpine atmosphere, a wide range of outdoor recreational activities year-round, and a vibrant cultural scene, Aspen-Snowmass is a prime location for luxury real estate, making it one of the most sought-after locations in the world for affluent buyers. Many sellers choose to list their properties during this time when the summer months make any property look its best. Summer is a great time to attract potential buyers who are on vacation or looking for a summer getaway.
As a buyer this summer, you will have a wider range of options to choose from, increasing the likelihood of finding a luxury resort property that suits your preferences and budget. The number of available listings of all properties for sale this summer is more than twice the number that were available last summer at this time. Aspen-Snowmass undeniably has a robust luxury real estate market, featuring high-end properties that include ski-in/ski-out homes, mountain estates and upscale condominiums. Even though the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market has slowed by 44% from a year ago, the demand for luxury resort real estate remains relatively strong as evidenced by the recent sale of a $65 million home on Aspen Mountain.
Buying luxury resort real estate in the summer allows you to plan and enjoy your vacation in the upcoming year. You can explore the property, familiarize yourself with the surroundings, and take advantage of the resort's amenities during the high season. For summer sports enthusiasts, Aspen-Snowmass offers world-class golf, Gold Medal fishing waters, hiking, mountain-biking, tennis, pickleball and horseback riding, to name a few. These firsthand experiences will help you make an informed decision and determine whether the property and resort community meets your expectations.
Luxury resort properties often have excellent rental potential, particularly during the summer months when vacationers flock to popular destinations. By purchasing a property in the summer, you can take advantage of the peak rental season and generate income from rentals once you successfully navigate the short-term rental ordinances recently enacted. This can offset some of the costs associated with owning a luxury resort property and make it a more financially viable investment.
There are considerations for buying and selling luxury resort real estate in summer. The summer season tends to drive up real estate prices, including luxury resort properties. With increased demand from buyers and tourists, sellers may be less inclined to negotiate on price. It's essential to conduct thorough research and work closely with a real estate broker who specializes in luxury resort properties to ensure you're making a sound investment and not overpaying for the property. In addition, the summer months attract a larger pool of buyers looking for luxury resort real estate, leading to increased competition. Despite the slower market, desirable properties in sought-after locations may still receive multiple offers, making it more challenging to secure your dream property if you’re the buyer.
While summer offers the opportunity to experience the resort and all its amenities firsthand, it's essential to consider how the property will fare throughout the year. Assess factors such as weather patterns, tourist seasonality and the availability of year-round activities. Some resort destinations may experience a decline in visitors during the off-peak seasons, affecting rental potential and overall property value. That being said, historically, Aspen-Snowmass has demonstrated strong investment potential in luxury real estate. The area has maintained its allure and value over the years, attracting a wealthy and discerning clientele.
Overall, buying luxury resort real estate during the summer can offer several advantages, including a wider selection of properties, vacation-planning opportunities, and potential rental income. However, it's important to consider the potential drawbacks, such as higher prices and increased market competition. Conducting thorough research, working with experienced professionals and carefully considering the seasonal dynamics of the resort destination will help you make an informed decision. Ultimately, the decision to buy luxury resort real estate in the summer should align with your personal goals, financial situation and long-term investment strategy.