Editor:
I love reading the news just as much as the next person. I also enjoy reading information from papers that are not scared to be sued by multimillionaires.
Newspapers should not have to walk on eggshells around those wealthy dozen in Aspen that have egos too high to be broken down (Jeff Gorsuch).
Newspapers should be able to tell the news as it is, and talented writers should be allowed to express their opinions in the paper.
Opinions should not be oppressed, and bribes should not take part in how news is expressed. Do better.
Eli Mclot
Aspen