Editor:
We should be paying attention to the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment and fire earlier this month. Forty-five tanker cars from the Norfolk Southern Railroad were carrying hazardous materials like vinyl chloride, a known carcinogen, and phosgene, which was used as a nerve gas in World War I.
They won’t be hauling forever chemicals, but there are plans to run four 2-mile-long drags filled with highly viscous crude oil from the Uinta Basin in Utah along the Colorado River/I-70 corridor, through environmentally sensitive areas such as DeBeque, South, and Glenwood canyons every day. A derailment like what happened in East Palestine would be catastrophic.
The Bureau of Transportation Statistics reports there are an average of 1,700 derailments per year in the U.S. In 2013, 47 people were killed by a derailment and explosion in Quebec.
About half of the 5,000 citizens of East Palestine and some in neighboring Pennsylvania were ordered to evacuate. Now, the Environmental Protection Agency has given the all clear, but many residents are hesitant. Some are complaining of headaches and nausea.
I’m not anti-railroad. My grandfather was a railroad man — engineer, conductor, switchman, he did it all. I, myself, worked on a track gang for the transportation department in a Midwest steel mill. Everything that needs to be moved in a steel mill is transported by rail.
In fact, I’d love to see the railroads come back to their former glory. One diesel engine pulling a 100-car drag is better than 100 diesel engines pulling one load at a time on the nation’s highways.
The Surface Transportation Board and the Forest Service have OK’d the Uinta Basin Railway through Utah. Eagle County, with several amicus briefs filed by many municipalities and counties such as Pitkin County and Glenwood Springs, have contested that decision in federal court.
If you’d like to save the critical Colorado River from calamitous disaster, contact Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, state Sen. Dylan Roberts and state Rep. Elizabeth Velasco. And join 350 Roaring Fork as it protests the Uinta Basin Railway at Centennial Park in Glenwood Springs at noon on Feb. 25.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale