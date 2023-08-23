Editor:
Kathryn Runge (Aug. 18 letter to the editor, Aspen Daily News) has no idea what she is talking about in regard to class 1 e-bikes. My Trek 9.7 is a carbon frame, 42-pound e-bike, which is lighter than most traditional non e-bikes. On downhill hill runs I’m not using any power, just like any other bike. On uphill I'm not grinding my way up torquing the wheel and causing erosion. I'm using a steady power source to move up the trail with the use of my pedaling.
In no way are class 1 e-bikes any more dangerous than a standard mountain bike. It's the attitude of any biker which can be the danger — not the bike.
Joe Maywrnik
Midway, Utah