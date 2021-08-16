Editor:
Using Boulder as an example, although Denver has a similar program — the city has short-term and long-term rental licensing programs that require a permit (three-year renewal). The permit a detailed application and third-party property inspection. The city has agreements with Airbnb, Vrbo, etc. for reporting of short-term rentals in the city. I believe local hospitality management companies are required to file quarterly reports to be audited. The city tracks the permits and rentals closely, so if a rental is listed and has past bookings but no permit they know. If this is the case the owner will get a letter in the mail notifying them to remove the rental from the site until they are issued a permit. They are also able to provide estimated lodging tax statements to permitted properties.
The city has the permit data on short-term and long-term rentals so they know if a property switches programs. Further, using the application and short-term rental data they can differentiate if the property is “part-time” rental (semi-owner occupied/second home) or solely an investment rental or accessory dwelling unit. As such, they are able to track the extent of the issue and impact on long-term rentals.
Based on my experience, having managed both long-term and short-term commercial rentals, the financial comparison generally favors long-term rentals unless you scale investment and management focused on owning short-term rentals. I am also referring to rental quality properties and accessory units not multimillion dollar homes and condominiums. It is important to note that short-term occupancy is typically less than 50%. And, the cost of reservations, guest management, property management, cleaning, mortgage, lodging and property taxes are significant. I have never used a management company but if used then add that fee into the equation as well. I would guess that the analysis of the short-term rental impact to the overall housing issues after implementing changes would insignificant especially for workforce housing.
Brad Hahn
Aspen