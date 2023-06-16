Editor:
Growing up, I used to always hear, “I am fiscally conservative,” like it is a good thing and if we just gave control to the Republican Party, then we would have so many jobs, we wouldn’t know what to do with them.
However, just think about this: During my lifetime (32 years) there hasn’t been a single Republican administration that has created more jobs than a Democratic administration. Of the 49 million jobs created since 1989, 96% have been created under Democratic presidents. Ninety-six percent! That is 47 million added under Democratic presidents and 1.9 million added under Republican presidents. You realize how crazy that is? Biden alone has added almost seven times as many jobs as the last three Republican Presidents combined!
I know, people are going to say “but creating jobs after COVID was so simple,” but all those jobs were fully recovered back in July 2022! That means, for the last year, the U.S. economy has added another 3.1 million jobs! This is a strong economy, which is why I don’t understand why people were so “flabbergasted” by the new jobs report. We have had 29 months of straight job growth! So, if you bought some stock before the jobs report, good on you. I’d assume Jim Cramer was advocating to “sell, sell, sell.”
Perrin Williams
Snowmass Village