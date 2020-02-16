Editor:
The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson, perhaps my favorite columnist, may have turned my head on how to vote in this year’s critical presidential election. He wrote the time to concern ourselves with policy is after we defeat Donald Trump. Another four years of the Trump demolition derby could well be the end of our democratic republic.
First, I should tell you I’ve never voted for a major party presidential candidate in my life. Many have said I’ve thrown away my constitutional right, but I see it as a protest vote against the two-party system which ranks right up there with Citizens United, the Electoral College, gerrymandering and voter suppression as the reasons for our invalid democracy.
This year, just as in 2016, I was prepared to break with that precedent if, and only if, Bernie Sanders was nominated by the Democratic Party. If he wasn’t, and he wasn’t in 2016, I’d go third party or leave the presidential box blank.
But Robinson has me seeing this year’s situation differently. Getting Trump out of the White House must be my preeminent motive. Electability is the most important quality the Democratic candidate for president must have.
I believe very strongly that Sanders is that man, but the mainstream, Wall Street Democrats and the Democratic National Committee will throw everything they have at him to see that Sanders doesn’t get nominated. If they succeed, I suppose I must swallow hard and vote for Buttigieg, Bloomberg, or Biden.
Please don’t put me in that position. Your primary ballots should be in your hands by now. Fill in the circle by Bernie Sanders’ name and help nominate the man who has a vision to correct the wayward path we’ve taken the last three years and has the best chance to beat Trump.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale