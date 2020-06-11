Editor:
I was so relieved to wake up to snow covering the ground this morning. I’d just had the most disturbing dream. I dreamt it was summer, and we’d been locked inside our homes for months. A deadly virus raged outside. Doctors referred to it as a Mexican beer. The president said it was Chinese. People were eating bats — and that was somehow relevant. People were dying. It got so bad that the New York, the city that never sleeps — was put to bed under government order. Just when it couldn’t get worse, the police showed up. They were racist, brutish, and Napoleonic as usual, but this time we noticed. The dream dragged on, and the entire time I could see a cop kneeling on the neck of someone named George. Onlookers yelled for him to stop and recorded video when he did not. The little cop killed George. It was horrifying. Our country collectively watched a police officer murder a man in raw, unedited video — on the evening news. Immediately, our empty streets filled with protesters, police, fires, flash bombs, tear gas and floods of pent-up rage. I remember the president waving the Bible around outside a burning church. Our military fought us in our streets. Generals swooped in to restore order. They surrounded the president … then I woke up … to the snow. I breathed a sigh of relief. It’s still February.
None of that happened right? My computer says it’s June 10 — but I hope it just needs a reboot.
Christy Yoest
Aspen