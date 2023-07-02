Editor:
I have been watching the conversations and developments around the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport for many years. During that time, the airport has been maintained as one of the safest airports despite some really tricky conditions. The Board of County Commissioners has had some ongoing decisions that reflect not only the health of the airport but the health of the county.
The state of the airport is really a barometer of the impact on the rest of the area, including traffic, housing, jobs, available resources and quality of life for residents. The FAA wants to grow the airport, mainly because as a government agency, they want to “standardize” all airports. But Aspen has unique features; it’s a dead-end town most of the year, with a a slot canyon, one runway in and out, curfews, finite resources for residents, and more and more pollution, air and otherwise.
As of this week, the BOCC, led by chair Francie Jacober, voted on a plan that would lead to widening the runway to make the Airbus A220-300 the plane of choice for Aspen. This will allow anything else that fits on the runway an entry into Aspen: old 737s, large private planes, noisy, dirty … whatever. The consultants generally say that they “plan for the dirtiest” while ”hoping for cleaner.”
Jacober expressed an urgency in getting commissioners to approve the growth and fleet-mix forecast that will be included in the updated Airport Layout Plan. We will have her leadership to thank for the new runways at a larger-than-life airport. This will be her legacy for Aspen.
Duchess Diaz
Woody Creek