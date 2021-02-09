Editor:
I’m all in on President Biden’s call for unity and I’ve participated in my share of rallies, but there was no way I was getting within nine miles of the Jan. 30 supposedly nonpartisan Freedom Rally in front of the Garfield County courthouse. When I saw Commissioner Tom Jankovsky was gonna speak, I decided I’d heard enough of his right-wing dogma at the commissioners’ meetings.
Jankovsky seems to have a problem with science. Science, i.e. the Colorado School of Public Health, says people living within a half mile of drilling and fracking are likely to get sick, but he doesn’t believe it. Science, i.e., nearly every climatologist in the world, reports extracting and consuming fossil fuels is causing climate change that threatens the future of life on this planet, but Jankovsky doesn’t believe it.
He opposes President Biden’s 30 X 30 pledge to preserve 30% of U.S. land by 2030 because Jankovsky believes “we won’t have economic development.” There are those who believe our lands are to be cherished and enjoyed and those who believe they’re to be exploited for money.
Science, i.e. the Colorado Department of Public Health and Safety, tells us indoor dining can spread the coronavirus and wearing a mask can prevent it, but Jankovsky doesn’t believe it. Science, i.e. the World Health Organization has found that the virus started in an open-air market in Wuhan, China, but Jankovsky believes our Cold War enemy bred it in a laboratory so that “our president” would fail in the effort to contain it and lose his bid for reelection. If that’s the case, at least the pandemic brought to light the incompetence of your deposed president, Tom.
I suspect Jankovsky doesn’t believe the earth is round, that it rotates around the sun, nor evolution, either.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale