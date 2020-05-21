Editor:
Over the past few weeks, multiple articles have emerged comparing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to FDR. A recent New York Magazine profile suggested “Biden is planning an FDR-Size Presidency,” and in a similar vein, Congressman Ro Khanna wrote that “Biden can channel FDR by choosing Elizabeth Warren as vice president.” This effort to paint Biden as a progressive is laughable and misleading when you look at his record during his time in office.
Amidst the Great Depression, FDR acted quickly to protect bank depositors and curb risky banking practices; on the other hand, Biden bailed out Wall Street and the banks at the expense of working people. While FDR signed the Social Security Bill into law on August 14, 1935, Biden has advocated for cuts to Social Security for roughly 40 years. The list goes on.
The reality is that Biden did everything he could in his power to stop the person who actually embodies FDR and the core values of progressivism, Bernie Sanders.
Shahen Boghoussian
Solana Beach, Calif.