Editor:
I’m a current employee of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Things change, people change. I’ve seen numerous progressive changes in my just 10 years working with this office. Elected officials seem to be fair game at election time. Doesn’t seem to matter if what’s being said is true or false. If you are disturbed by an issue you’re hearing about in a letter to editor, I urge you to call Joe and ask him directly.
Joe will tell you the good, bad, and the ugly. If you are buying into “it’s time for a change,” I ask you why? Many people in this valley have benefited from Joe’s ability to work through complex conflicts in a fair and measured way. I realize some people have a personal ax to grind, and I don’t mean to diminish their experience. That said, when you look at the bigger picture, Joe has served this community with honest heartfelt integrity. The team Joe has put together in all departments he leads are experienced leaders and professionals in their fields and will not be easily replaced. The relationships that Joe has cultivated over the years with other public safety agencies — local, region, state and federal relationships are essential when we have disaster emergencies in the valley because none of us is big enough to do it ourselves and we will need to work together. If you are asking if Joe is still our man, the answer is yes. Vote to reelect Sheriff DiSalvo. disalvoforsheriff.com
Valerie MacDonald
Aspen