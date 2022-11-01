Editor:
Eagle County has openings for alternates on the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission. This is a great opportunity to participate in discussions about the future of our county. The RFVRPC makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding land use within the Roaring Fork Valley, Missouri Heights and Frying Pan Road areas of unincorporated Eagle County. The RFVRPC meets on the first and third Thursday of every month at 2:30 p.m. Applications are available online at eaglecounty.us/planning/planningcommissions. Applications are due no later than Nov. 4 and can be submitted via email to jill.ragaller@eaglecounty.us. For more information or to obtain a hard copy of the application, contact Jill Ragaller at 970-328-8751.
Also, there is an opportunity to join Eagle County’s Zoning Board of Adjustment
Zoning Board of Adjustment. ZBA members serve an important role in our community and help to review zoning variance requests to the Eagle County Land Use Regulations Zone District Dimensional Limitations requirements. The county also relies on ZBA members to provide expertise and recommendations for ECLUR amendments. The ZBA meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. as needed. Typically, the board only meets a few times annually as the number of variance requests are limited. Applications are available online at eaglecounty.us/planning/planningcommissions. Applications are due no later than Nov. 4 and can be submitted via email to jill.ragaller@eaglecounty.us. For more information or to obtain a hard copy of the application, contact Jill Ragaller at 970-328-8751.
Justin Patrick
Strategic Director of Communications
Eagle County