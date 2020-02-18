We encourage all members, listeners and concerned residents of our community who wish to voice their opinions concerning the recent cancellation of locally hosted music programs at KAJX Aspen Public Radio to attend the station’s board meeting this Thursday, Feb. 20th, from 3 to 5 pm at the Aspen Square Condominium Hotel Conference Room, 617 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen. Thank you, and we hope to see you there!
Former Aspen Public Radio KAJX music hosts
Neil Jung, Scott Harper, Stu Huck, Jeannie Walla, Stan Bialek, Andrea Young, Arlene Guillen, Sandy Sattler, Dan Sadowsky, Cheryl Koehne, Ned Cochran