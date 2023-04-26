Editor:
A belated Happy Earth Day!
An easy and tangible way to honor Earth is cleaning up litter in our backyard. Mark your calendar for the 8th annual Pristine Riders Trash Crush community cleanup and environmental stewardship event being held Friday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Star Nature Preserve’s south gate parking lot. Biking or walking suggested.
The event is hosted by Pristine Riders, a local nonprofit combining a passion for cycling and cleaning up the environment, and by Sun Dog Athletics, “Aspen’s Adventure Sports School.” The annual volunteer litter cleanup along our roads and paths is an ideal way to maintain and show appreciation for our pristine mountain environment and all it offers.
We also boost awareness of environmental stewardship, inspiring others to take ownership and care of our natural surroundings. It feels good! We are partnering with CDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program; orange safety vests and trash bags will be provided.
Other partners include the city of Aspen’s environmental health department, Pitkin County Solid Waste Center and Silverpeak Grill. The first 15 volunteers to register will receive a complimentary lunch following the cleanup, courtesy of Silverpeak Grill.
Special prizes will be presented. Adults 18 and older and kids accompanied by an adult are invited. Sun protection, pants, work gloves, water and extra clothing for changing weather are suggested. The event will occur rain or shine.
For registration and details, email sundog@sopris.net. “Like” Pristine Riders and Sun Dog Athletics on Facebook for updates. We really need and appreciate the community’s help. Hope to see you there!
Erik Skarvan
Aspen