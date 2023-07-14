Editor:
Aspen Historical Society is deeply saddened by the passing of Jonathan Lewis. Jonathan was an enthusiastic history fan and a dedicated and longtime supporter of AHS, specifically the CLASSic History program that provides history education for regional schools.
Thanks to Jonathan’s and Mark’s decades of support, AHS not only has been able to offer both in-classroom and field programs for free, but also to cover the cost of transportation for field trips to AHS sites. Jonathan took great pride in helping AHS share local history with school children of all ages, from Aspen to Grand Junction to Eagle. We will miss his spark and heartfelt excitement for stories from the past and his inspired legacy of philanthropy and activism will not be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all whose lives he enriched.
Aspen Historical Society