Editor:
As an avid newspaper reader, I have been following the tales of The Aspen Times’ journalism crisis regarding suppression of a hot news story regarding a “Russian billionaire,” etc. It’s a cautionary tale of large, corporate news outlets taking over local ones.
I won’t weigh in on the Aspen controversy, but will offer advice to the citizens of Aspen. I’m from Memphis, Tennessee, where our local daily paper (Commercial Appeal) was bought and downsized by an out-of-town owner, The Gannett Company. The paper lost its local news and I soon unsubscribed, along with many others.
A number of concerned Memphians came together and formed a nonprofit, The Fourth Estate, to raise money to create an alternative local news outlet, The Daily Memphian. Fast forward five years and we now have two solid local news outlets. The Daily Memphian is thriving and just recently received a substantial grant from the Knight Foundation (a national philanthropy that works to stem the crisis in local news) and the Commercial Appeal, which has increased their reporting of local news and investment in Memphis. A win-win for everyone.
There are other examples of nonprofit news outlets across the country that are making a difference. Follow the latest one, The Baltimore Banner. Together, our communities can #FightForLocalNews and protect our democracy.
Our democracy needs a free press. If you need a connection to Memphis and The Daily Memphian or its nonprofit support organization, The Fourth Estate, just give me a shout.
Barbara Sysak
Memphis, Tenn.