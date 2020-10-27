In these extreme times, I have to admit that I'm just trying to maintain a semblance of order as the world burns up around me.
I should write a column about how to vote, but that would be a tedious waste of your time at this point. Either you vote or you don't. I already voted and got email confirmation that it was accepted. Done. In the bag.
And the weather? Over the hill in Grand County, for the last two weeks straight, it's been sideways wind. It started with 104 mph winds on Berthoud Pass in the wee hours of Oct. 14. That afternoon, the East Troublesome Fire leapt up while winds continued gusting over 50 mph. At one point, the fire was growing 6,000 acres per hour — it is currently closing in on 190,000 acres.
And as I write this, it's 5 degrees outside. There is well over a foot of snow on the boat and the truck, and I don't have so much as a shovel. Where are those winter boots?
The weather is one thing I will not complain about. I'm just saying that crazy weather is part of this passion play we call life these days. Never a dull moment. Kind of like a menacing soundtrack that can't be turned down. Wind. Not my favorite. It makes all those flags flap loudly in my ears.
There have just been too many shocks to the system. I'd get a flu shot, but even at the grocery store, you have to make an appointment.
And COVID? I wear the mask — but I don't like it. If I wear one for hours, it still feels like I'm wearing it, even after I take it off. Is there a name for this? Ghost Mask Syndrome?
If I am moving couches and refrigerators and color TVs, the lack of air can be downright dizzying. Gotta get outside somewhere so I can rip it off and catch my breath. Pandemic attack. Live free and die.
Meanwhile, here we are in the fast lane, rounding the curve with people dropping like flies, their pre-existing conditions exacerbating their inability to ward off the bug. Some can't stay in the race.
Thankfully, it's going away, like the Affordable Care Act. Can't happen soon enough. On Monday, 99 Coloradans went into the hospital because of COVID-19 as they “rounded the curve.” They, like you and me, were pre-existing without the need for a hospital until yesterday.
This would be a good time to appoint someone to the Supreme Court that can pull the plug on this socialist nightmare of providing affordable insurance to low-income Americans. Done, done and done.
All this stuff makes me wonder if we've learned anything, or will we really go back to “normal” — whatever that is? Because right before this last year went down, normal in Colorado meant overpriced and overcrowded, from the shores of Hanging Lake to the peaks of Starwood Hills. From your favorite fishing hole to your favorite watering hole, things were out of whack.
But the real estate agents are saying that Aspen is running red hot (as usual). Sales are going through at a fevered pitch.
So it's back to the usual business of attracting as many people with money as we can into these hills to purchase, pilfer and play. All so we can maintain some kind of unsustainable financial growth.
I've always thought that there are more people wanting a piece of Aspen than Aspen can hold.
But we keep trying. People are running for the hills. Strange thing is, the hills are alive with wind and fire — and according to experts, there's more to come. Especially if we get back to business as usual. The environment and profits are at loggerheads.
So I'm just going to try to ride out this next two weeks. Shiver here in limbo and see what's in store. Will we see some kind of last-minute reset, or continue plummeting down in the dark elevator with plenty more floors to go?
I'll wait and watch from a (hopefully) safe distance. And if the elevator does hit bottom, I'm going to jump up at the very last second. Don't laugh. It just might work. Like magic.
Steve Skinner notes that, to add to the strangeness, “irregardless” is now a word. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.