Editor:
In his Feb. 9 letter to the Aspen Daily News, Bruno Kirchenwitz stated, "the Biden family is the poster child of corruption."
Where are your facts to back this accusation, Bruno?
From 2015 to 2016, the U.S. through Joe Biden, in concert with the IMF, EU, and EBRD pressured Ukraine to remove Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin because he had been blocking investigations, including the investigation of Barisma. In fact, there was strong evidence Shokin himself was corrupt as was exposed by his Deputy Prosecutor General Vitaly Kasko.
According to Wikipedia, "Kasko resigned in February of 2016 denouncing the corruption and lawlessness of the Prosecutor's office."
So, when Joe Biden succeeded in getting Shokin fired, Barisma's founder Mykola Zlochevsky lost his protection and is now being investigated for embezzlement of state funds that occurred prior to Hunter Biden's arrival.
Trump could not care less about truths or facts. As Phil Maher said, “That’s how all dictators do it, they have to destroy truth first." Trump is a demagogue with 57 million puppets.
Kirk Huyser
Glenwood Springs