Editor:
I had a good laugh when I read the article (Future looks bleak for sustainable farming institute in Basalt, Aspen Daily News, July 22) about the Eagle County Planning and Zoning Commission denying Jerome Osentowski's application for his farm. That wasn't the funny part. I find it shameful and pathetic that the P&Z commission couldn't find a way to grandfather Mr. Osentowski's application in light of the fantastic and wonderful things he's been able to do on the south side of Basalt Mountain for the last 30-plus years.
The laugh came when one of the P&Z members told him to get a lawyer and rework his plan. She then said, "Eagle County is not known for shutting down people who want to do projects." Boy, did she get that right. For years I've been telling people who disagree with me over Pitkin County's stringent growth controls to drive to Vail and take a look around. Now I just say, "Drive to El Jebel."
Jim McPhee
Aspen