Editor:
I implore to Pitkin County: Don’t redevelop the airport to accommodate larger planes! This monumental decision should not be voted on by five people, especially since the majority of local working residents strongly oppose it. This issue needs to go to the voters in the next election.
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is unique among commercial airports around the country, in so many ways, including the close proximity of mountainous terrain and the fact that it is the highest elevation commercial airport in the U.S.
Please don’t open the doors to a handful of billionaires’ bigger and faster private jets, or 737s and other large airliners. It would be a recipe for disaster. Plus, the downtime for construction would be very disruptive for the whole community. And then there’s the very serious issue of our air quality, with huge polluters burning hundreds of gallons of fuel per hour.
Please don’t let this happen!
Polly Ross
Aspen