I read your interesting piece in the Wednesday, Dec. 2, edition of the Daily News (“Visitor affidavit to go in effect Dec. 14”) about visitor affidavits.
I think a huge sign at the airport in Denver and at airports around the world that say “Aspen, Colorado is closed until further notice” would be a much more effective way to tell our guests to go to Vail, Telluride, Winter Park, Park City, Jackson Hole, Crested Butte, Durango, etc. We don’t need you here in Aspen. You might make us sick.
I am ready to throw up at Peacock’s and Poschman’s absurd idea to make our visitors sign some stupid affidavit before they come here.
And of course, Fauci’s wife is a partner in one of the companies that makes the vaccine. Imagine that.
James A. Wingers
Aspen