Editor:
I attended last week’s Glenwood Springs council meeting to express my concerns about the selection of the location of one of the affordable housing projects. It is the property on 8th Street and Midland Avenue which was purchased back in November 2005 for the purpose of taking it off the market to prevent it from being developed.
This property was designated to be used for any future right-of-way needs or as a buffer for the Cowden area, which is already under stress for parking and entering/exiting the area.
Years ago, I appeared in front of council when the then-city manager Jeff Hecksel wanted to sell the property to developers. I had to remind Jeff and council why the property was purchased, and they promptly stopped the process.
At last week’s meeting, one councilman’s answer before voting yes on the location site was yes, it will increase traffic congestion, but that is just the way it is in Glenwood Springs, and we have to live with it.
Really, will this be part of the new Comprehensive Plan that it is okay to ignore ways to prevent increased traffic problems because that is just the way it is?
This brings up my objection with council that they changed the name of future projects in this area from “The Confluence” to “8th Street Landing” to reduce the amount of public outcry.
Also, and regarding other future projects in the area, the old water sanitation plant should be cleaned up and made available to the public, instead of fencing it off until a decision is made on its future use.
Don “Hooner” Gillespie
Glenwood Springs