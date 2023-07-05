Editor:
It is hard to observe the chorus of false narratives about the 2020 election, the litany of serious federal and state legal proceedings being trivialized, the encouragement of anti-government propaganda and militia groups, the unwavering and blind support of an amoral narcissist who would have you sacrifice your life for his gratification and the undermining of education through an anti-woke culture (whatever that is) that bans books, distorts history, and endangers us with unregulated weapons access.
I am even more amazed at our Supreme Court. This sacred forum that is supposed to lead the balance of power and fairness in this country has found ways to do the opposite through decisions that come from a political agenda and not the constitutional premise they are supposed to independently support.
Here’s a partial list reflecting the political bias of SCOTUS, without regard to public opinion or impact: subordinating women and taking their physical autonomy from them, encouraging some states to criminalize self-directed and physician-provided medical care for women; undermining decades of effort to balance the scales of racial and ethnic discrimination; dismantling progress on LGBTQ issues.
Our lower federal courts have a formal code of ethics that provides explicit guidelines such as when judges should recuse themselves from a case due to potential conflicts of interest, or rules for outside activities and speaking engagements.
The Supreme Court has no such code of ethics and refuses to discuss or impose one on themselves. To hear that they are impervious to influence when taking generous gifts from wealthy individuals is ludicrous.
The government has imposed rules on what doctors can receive from drug companies, the Sunshine Act, because research has shown even a pad of paper or a restaurant meal influences one’s prescribing habits. Everything that is gifted must be within a specified category and publicly reported. Doctors’ decisions and advice on your health care are dramatic and carry a heavy load of liability.
How can we have a Supreme Court with no code of ethics or accountable public record of gifts of influence?
Russell Libby M.D.
Snowmass