Editor:
As an Aspen High School graduate, and father of three more, I have always been very proud of the Aspen School District and its unique place in the world of schools. I always felt ASD took a leadership role in the world of schools and exerted an independence from the “typical.” We’re different and that’s good.
In choosing who to support for this year’s election it is my judgment that the candidate that will best carry the torches of leadership and independence forward best is Anna Zane, particularly as I see ASD starting to sadly veer toward the “typical.”
Scott Writer
Aspen