Editor:
I am really confused with the opinion article by Mr. Dangler, the RMI CEO. I felt like I was reading a transcript of a Fox News tirade. Be still my impoverished elitist heart.
As a longtime valley dweller from Aspen to Glenwood Springs, it's not a day that goes by when I make a silent request that disrespect for my (our) beautiful state be sent back from whence it came. I wake up everyday with total love for the air, sky, trees and a little bit of silence (louder than it used to be). Glenwood has always been a tourist town, going back to the miners at the turn of the century. They came into town to clean up, belly up and meet the pretty girls on 7th. I have never met Mr. Dangler but I know the type. You don't belong here. Get yourself a sports car or a pretty girl on 7th. I noticed the order of your priorities; capitalism, democracy and transparency. I think I've said enough.
Debra Bosna
Glenwood Springs