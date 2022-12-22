Editor:
I was so pleased to see the opinion of Mick Ireland (“Unrural, and not very remote,” Dec. 12) on protecting our precious rural and remote zoning which protects immensely fragile land. On the back side of Aspen Mountain, the conditions are such that any natural resources destroyed take a very long time to recover. I agree with Mick that using R&R-zoned land for STRs would be foolish and wasteful ... and disrespectful. Protecting those lands in the first place took much careful planning — and for good reason. We must protect rural and remote from becoming a short-term-lodging zone. Mick, thank you for continuing to speak out about the treasures of natural resources around us. We need the reminders that those lands are not protected by accident.
Suzanne Caskey
Aspen