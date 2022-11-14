Editor:
I would like to compliment the Aspen Daily News for becoming the complete local newspaper. Your competitor, The Times, has become a shadow of its former self and has demonstrated a track record of being a “toady” to big-money interests and its out-of-state ownership.
Thank you for bringing on Scott Condon, who does a stellar job of local reporting. Also, all of the local columnists. Now, if you could just bring Tony Vagneur over to the ADN I’d never have to open The Times.
Lastly, your e-edition is so easy to read. It is easily navigated, allowing page-by-page reading, easily seeing everything on the page. Hear that advertisers?
Rich Downing
Carbondale