Editor:
As former Pitkin County assessor, I had the good fortune to have an office in the county building when Joe DiSalvo took the reins as Pitkin County sheriff. I found Joe to be a hardworking and dedicated public servant who always performed his job with integrity, public safety and the best interests of the community in mind. He has been a tireless fundraiser for local causes and local veterans. I strongly urge you to keep Joe as Pitkin County sheriff when you vote on Nov. 8.
Tom Isaac
Carbondale