Editor:
Aspen is a big money town, but foremost it is a town where heart and character are always given the greater consideration.
Roger Marolt is a well spoken and even-keeled journalist who typically writes columns that get the whole town talking. He recently resigned from The Aspen Times — maybe best to call it a small-minded paper, because the editor in charge gave greater credence to expressions of good character and heartfelt values over money. His stand led to the editor being fired. Not funny how that paper was bought by a corporation less than a year ago.
Luckily, as if by divine karmic design, Aspen has two papers! Roger Marolt has quickly been reinstated in the Aspen Daily News as one of the community’s straight shooters. Just saying what surely must be obvious to everyone involved: Developers bent on greed don’t rule Aspen, kind-hearted locals rule Aspen. Feels so incredibly good to live where that sense of decency will never grow outdated. Pinch yourself every day you live here and keep living the dream!
Patrick Oliver
Aspen