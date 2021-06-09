Editor:
I just read your article about the Marolt Open Space Management Plan, and wanted to add a little bit more to the history of that area, and an important use consideration.
Before paragliders were invented, the Marolt property was the hang gliding landing zone (for flights off the Ruthie's launch on Aspen Mountain) since the early 1970s. I've been flying hang gliders here since 1979, and there are quite a few locals who've been doing it much longer, since the early years of the sport. While we are definitely a minority today, there are still a handful of active hang glider pilots in this valley, plus it is still a very desirable destination for hang gliding pilots visiting from all over the country. We've even had competitions here, not that long ago.
One of the biggest differences between the two types of wings is the fact that a hang glider has a much higher stall speed, requiring a longer approach and larger landing area. Please take that into consideration when you look at other uses for the landing field part of the Marolt open space, and please don't make it any smaller than its current size or add any obstacles that would make it more dangerous.
Polly Ross
Aspen