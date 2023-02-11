Editor:
Standing on the west end of the Castle Creek Bridge, look to the southwest at the tranquil Marolt Open Space. Imagine a proper-sized roundabout where Highway 82 and Cemetery Lane meet. The existing Highway 82 is widened between the existing roundabout and a new roundabout at Cemetery Lane to accommodate necessary lanes of traffic and a bus lane into the new roundabout (this would be a minimal impact to the open space).
Now imagine a turn-off from the new roundabout that heads toward Castle Creek and goes above the step-down bench area where the existing bike lane is located; here’s where a steel-elevated roadway is built and follows a constant grade above the bike trail and continues curving toward a new steel-truss bridge that curves and goes to the west end of Main Street over Castle Creek. A steel truss bridge costs less than the concrete/steel bridge that was built across Maroon Creek.
Traffic exiting Aspen follows the existing S-Curve route going one way. The existing Castle Creek Bridge can be rebuilt as necessary with traffic using the new bridge during construction. This configuration will allow access from Cemetery Lane to the Castle Creek and Maroon Creek areas from the existing roundabout. This is a possibility for an Entrance to Aspen; call it option No. 3.
Art Phillips
Aspen