Editor:
I have lived in the valley for 40 years, 16 of those years in Missouri Heights.
I have a daughter with profound autism. She is 30 years old and still lives at home with my husband and me. We both work multiple jobs while being her primary caregiver(s). I know about disabilities and the challenges they bring. I know about the importance of services for our children and adults with disabilities.
Though we have never received services from Ascendigo, I appreciate what they offer and the population they serve. While a summer camp for autistic children and/or adults sounds amazing, it doesn’t belong in Missouri Heights. Ascendigo’s proposed development is commercial. It doesn’t belong in a neighborhood. It belongs in an area zoned for commercial, in an area with plenty of water, quick access to emergency services — especially in an area with roads that can accommodate the amount of traffic that the development will bring. Missouri Heights is not that place.
Garfield County, please keep Missouri Heights rural.
Gwen Carew
Missouri Heights