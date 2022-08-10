Editor:
I think Roger Marolt is a wonderful columnist as well as a brave and ethical person. I rarely disagree with his writings. However, his column on closing open spaces to make room for housing (“Open space closing doors on locals’ housing,” Aspen Daily News, Aug. 2) is one I consider deeply flawed.
Open space is a gift that Aspen has given itself, which has been the saving grace of the area. It is used by everyone, not just those who can pay for it, and it has allowed Aspen to remain small and beautiful despite the influx of tourists and “pandemic” residents. Places without that buffer have lost their beauty and their souls; just look at places like those in Montana which allowed unchecked growth without zoning. The rural, open look around the towns is now filled in with houses and unchecked retail space.
That housing is an issue is uncontested, but taking away open spaces which will never, ever be regained is shortsighted and will hurt the community in the long run.
Beth Weissman
Aspen