Editor:
Like commissioners originally thought in courageously creating our highly regarded Rural and Remote Zoning, enough is enough in terms of excessive backcountry development, recently reiterated by concerned citizens, county staff and commissioners in regards to opening Pandora’s box.
In terms of skiing, we’ve commonly heard about an “embarrassment of riches,” referring to over 5,500 acres of terrain, including expansions into Highland Bowl and Burnt Mountain. We don’t have real lift lines, except on “iconic” powder days. Snowmass is the third largest area in North America boasting incredible intermediate terrain. Where’s the real need for more? Aspen Skiing Co. should replace Gent’s Ridge chair with a high-speed quad to improve skiing and respect the environment, win-win!
We experienced a crazy summer, including record tourism, traffic at about 25,000 cars daily, toxic pollution, high stress and low valley morale. In our town of 7,000 residents, we have almost 1,000 construction sites and many to come, including the 300,000-square-foot 1A project; a significant expansion of Aspen Mountain. We cannot afford to keep stacking logs on the fire, figuratively and literally when considering accelerating climate change.
Everything is connected, including our global environment and local ecosystems. I passionately share this as a 25-year guide, who teaches canoeing in our nature preserve and guides hiking and snowshoeing on Richmond Ridge. What happens on the ridge doesn’t stay on the ridge. Tree removal, destruction of wildlife habitat with development and avalanche bombing will affect the upper Roaring Fork River watershed, also an historic elk migration corridor. Almost all animals relate to this riparian zone.
Is getting caught up in a ski area arms race what makes Aspen truly special and unique? Or is it our array of riches, including environmental stewardship which we shout from the mountaintops? Search your hearts. We have an opportunity to put action behind the words and values in our Home Rule Charter regarding managing open space, “protecting significant wildlife habitat; preserving historic agricultural and ranching activities; protecting riparian or wetlands areas; protecting other public lands from the impacts of development.” What are we willing to do for Mother Nature? She gives us everything, after all.
Erik Skarvan
Aspen