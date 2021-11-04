Editor:
Why would the Pitkin County commissioners overrule their own professionals, the Pitkin County staff who officially recommended that the Pandora’s expansion be denied? “Staff listed five main considerations that led to its recommending that county commissioners deny the application” (Aspen Daily News, Aug. 23).
The resort and pro-Pandora’s paid propaganda campaign continued unabated, as though the county staff recommendation meant nothing to SkiCo. As though they believed their arguments could be more compelling to commissioners than that of their own staff? Just because you make a campaign and get a town full of people to salivate over something they never thought they needed in the first place (who out there ever thought, “man Aspen Mountain isn’t good enough?”) until your lobbyists convinced us we needed it to “keep us relevant,” doesn’t mean we need it.
We are already the most famous ski town in America, maybe the world, thanks to “Dumb and Dumber,” CNN, The Aspen Institute, Aspen Dental, Aspen University, The Dodge Aspen, and that 1980s Miller Beer commercial very few remember.
Why isn’t anyone talking about the safety hazard of adding more skiers to Aspen Mountain by adding more terrain to Aspen Mountain? Nearly the entire mountain funnels down to one catwalk and the narrow Little Nell run at the bottom. Aspen Mountain is already too crowded, and the SkiCo has burning pants when it claims that its Ikon Pass is not adding skiers, and traffic to Highway 82, as many drive in from the Front Range to get their days at the most famous and glitzy name on the Ikon list.
The commissioners should follow the recommendation of the county staff and do what’s right and in the best interest of the carbon-sequestering trees that would be cut down in the Pandora’s expansion, while preventing the expansion of more roads into wilderness. And they should protect the skiers at the bottlenecks of Aspen Mountain from any added skiers who would be attracted by an extra 120 acres of skiing when there are already three other mountains and over 5,000 acres to explore.
Adding terrain to Aspen Mountain will make the bottom of the mountain more dangerous by adding skiers to the furious confluence at Kleenex Corner and then into the bottom face of the mountain; where, on icy afternoons in early season, SkiCo cannons blast frozen sprays of blinding ice into skiers’ faces. It is not a recipe for safety. With safety issues already pressing at the bottom, that box is better left unopened on top.
Pandora’s? No. Please obey your staff, and make it appear they are earning the tax dollars you are paying them.
Andrew Scott
Aspen