Editor:
Three weeks ago my 10-year-old daughter was quarantined because another fifth-grade student had tested positive for COVID. The entire fifth grade was shut down for more than a week. When she went back to school, her teacher was working from home because her fourth-grader had been quarantined. My daughter spent more than two weeks staring at a screen for six hours a day, and every day I watched her get more depressed, isolated, and angry.
We have to stop quarantining young children. After a few screen-free, spring-break days, my daughter is partly back to normal. But I have vowed that she will never do online school again. I don’t want her to miss school, but she just can’t spend any more days on a computer.
Why quarantine kids, anyway? There’s plenty of evidence that young children are unlikely to spread COVID in school (e.g. huge a North Carolina study in The Journal of Pediatrics, vol. 147). Eagle County’s epidemiologist has already stopped quarantines for young children. The teachers are vaccinated and want to be at work. If kids test positive, send them home, and test the rest of the class every day for a week. We are set up to do that. But stop these pointless quarantines! When I see our restaurants and public spaces heaving with people, it’s clear to me that making young children depressed, isolated and screen-addicted isn’t going to make a dent in our cases. So keep them in school.
John Seybold
Aspen